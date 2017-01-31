Former Boise State, Idaho Stampede player will coach in NBA D-League All-Star Game

Coby Karl will lead the West All-Stars in the NBA Development League’s midseason event Feb. 18 in New Orleans.
Karl, 33, took over the Los Angeles D-Fenders in September and has led the squad to the league’s top record (22-6). Karl played for Boise State from 2003-07 and spent multiple stints with the NBADL’s Idaho Stampede between 2008 and ’13. He played 24 career NBA games and 122 D-League games before becoming an assistant coach for the Westchester Knicks during the 2015-16 season.
His father, George Karl, coached 27 NBA seasons for six franchises.
Another first-year head coach, Raptors 905’s Jerry Stackhouse, will lead the East All-Stars.
BOISE STATE MEN’S GOLF: The Broncos finished fifth at the 10-team Folino Invitational in City of Industry, Calif. Freshman Brian Humphreys (1-over) finished third, and junior Donny Hopoi (3-over) was sixth.
BSU SOFTBALL: The Broncos (14-38, 6-18 in 2016) were picked to finish last in the Mountain West preseason coaches’ poll. Two-time defending champion Fresno State was picked first.
BSU TRACK AND FIELD: Junior 800-meter runner Sadi Henderson was named the conference’s female athlete of the week.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders (10-9, 7-6 GNAC) beat Central Washington 73-61 in Nampa.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO VOLLEYBALL: The Yotes added two local transfers for 2017, junior opposite hitter Taylor Alexander (Mountain View High/Shoreline CC, Wash.) and sophomore outside hitter Mali Sawyer (Eagle High/Hawaii Pacific).
