Austin, Reid carry Boise State basketball to huge road win at Colorado State

It wouldn’t be a Boise State-Colorado State basketball game unless there were late twists and turns.
And for the second straight time, coach Leon Rice and the Broncos came out on top.
Boise State saw its first-half lead of 19 points dwindle to three at halftime, and its 10-point, second-half lead cut to a point with a minute remaining Tuesday. Sophomore Paris Austin and his teammates remained composed, hitting big shots down the stretch to seal a 79-76 win over the Rams at Moby Center.
Austin hit six free throws down the stretch and led the Broncos with 25 points. Redshirt senior James Reid was 6-for-8 from behind the 3-point line and scored 18.
Colorado State’s Prentiss Nixon committed a turnover with 20 seconds remaining and the Rams down three, essentially ending their hopes of a comeback.
It is Boise State’s first win at Colorado State (14-9, 6-4 Mountain West) since 2014 and the seventh straight time the matchup has been decided by seven points or less. Boise State beat Colorado State 74-73 on Dec. 31 in Taco Bell Arena.
Second-place Boise State (14-7, 7-3) hosts last-place Utah State (9-11, 3-6) at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3.
BSU WOMEN HOST FIRST-PLACE COLORADO STATE
Fresh off a 64-54 win over Wyoming on Saturday, the Broncos (15-5, 5-4) host Mountain West leader Colorado State (16-5, 8-1) on Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena. Tipoff is 7 p.m. (1350 AM, BroncoSports.com and the Mountain West Network).
Boise State is tied for fourth in the Mountain West with UNLV. Colorado State has won seven games in a row since losing at home to the Broncos on New Year’s Eve. The Rams are paced by Ellen Nystrom, who leads the team with 16 points and 8 rebounds per game. Brooke Pahuoka leads the Broncos in scoring at 13.8 points per game.
Wednesday is Girls and Women in Sports Day. All girls and women can purchase tickets for $3 at the door.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
