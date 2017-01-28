Boise State women’s basketball takes down first-place Wyoming

Marijke Vanderschaaf scored 20 points, and Marta Hermida added 16 as the Boise State women’s basketball team beat league-leading Wyoming 64-54 at Taco Bell Arena. Brooke Pahukoa recorded her 11th double-digit scoring effort of the season, finishing with 10 points and taking over 10th place on the Boise State career scoring list with 1,180. BSU (15-5, 5-4 Mountain West) held Wyoming scoreless for the final 4 minutes, 30 seconds of the second period as it pulled away for a 29-18 halftime lead. The Broncos led by as many as 16 in the third period. The loss drops Wyoming (15-5, 7-2) into second place in the standings and puts Colorado State (16-5, 8-1) in sole possession of first place.
BSU WRESTLING: Stanford dominated in a 32-3 victory over the Broncos at Bronco Gym. Kadyn Del Toro (184 pounds) scored the lone win for BSU (1-6, 0-2 Pac-12) with an 8-2 decision over Josh Marchok.
BSU SWIMMING & DIVING: The Broncos closed out the regular season with victories over Nevada 158.5-89.5 and Northern Arizona 163.5-84.5 in a tri-meet at Boise West YMCA. Brittany Aoyama won four events (100-yard butterfly, 50 free, 100 free, 400 free relay) for BSU.
BSU TRACK & FIELD: Sadi Henderson reset her school record in the women’s 800 meters at the UW Invitational in Seattle. Her time of 2 minutes, 4.01 seconds in the second fastest in Mountain West history and the fastest in NCAA Division I this season.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos lost to Lamar 4-2 at ITA Kickoff Weekend in Los Angeles.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Joey Nebeker (Melba High) scored 20 points, and Talon Pinckney (Centennial High) added a career-high 19 as the Coyotes (16-8, 9-5 Cascade) rallied for a 71-58 victory over Evergreen State in Caldwell.
C OF I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Coyotes defeated Evergreen State 65-45 in Caldwell. Madison Pilster scored a career-high 22 points for the C of I (8-12, 8-6 Cascade).
C OF I BASEBALL: The Coyotes (2-2) split a doubleheader with Arizona Christian, losing 5-1 before winning 5-2 in Phoenix.
C OF I SWIMMING: The Coyotes swept Soka University in Aliso Viejo, Calif. The men won 13-of-14 events, including a school-record performance by Thomas Sheridan in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:13.43) to register a 173-42 win. Maddy Kelly broke the 200 butterfly record (2:14.24) to lead the women to a 185-70 win.
C OF I SKIING: The women won their third straight Northwest Collegiate Ski Conference qualifier, topping Washington by 2 seconds at Mount Hood. The men placed fifth.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders edged Concordia 74-72 in Nampa. Maurice Jones led NNU (9-9, 6-6 GNAC) with 25 points and 13 rebounds.
NNU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Lexi Tubbs led four Crusaders in double figures with 13 points, and the Crusaders defeated Saint Martin’s 86-77 in Nampa. NNU (8-10, 6-6 GNAC) led by as many as 20 in the third period.
NNU TRACK & FIELD: Isaac Mitchell ran the eighth-fastest time in the nation this season in the 5,000 meters at the UW Invitational in Seattle. While he finished seventh at the meet, he clocked an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 14 minutes, 34.93 seconds — 3 seconds shy of breaking the school record. The time is 2 minutes faster than the next-best time in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
