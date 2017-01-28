Boise State bounces back in a big way with dominant win on road at Wyoming

Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice’s decision to make a lineup change against Wyoming on Saturday wound up benefiting all Broncos involved.
Sophomore point guard Paris Austin, who had started all but three games this season, was replaced by redshirt senior James Reid in the starting five. The pair scored a combined 31 points and three Broncos scored in double-figures against the Cowboys as Boise State got back on track with a dominant 80-65 win.
Boise State (13-7, 6-3) led for more than 37 minutes and were dominant from opening tipoff. Wyoming made just 3-of-21 3-pointers during the game while the Broncos were 12-for-27. Reid hit 4-of-6 from deep and led the Broncos with 16 points. Austin scored 13 of his 15 of his points in the first half.
All 10 players who saw the floor on Saturday scored for Boise State. Junior Chandler Hutchison scored 14 points, including the first seven of the game for the Broncos.
Boise State continues its road trip at Colorado State (14-8, 6-3) on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments