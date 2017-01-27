Despite losses, and now a long road trip, Boise State basketball remains confident

2:21 Three ski runs to try at Bogus Basin Pause

1:49 Marsing shows pride in Super Bowl-bound Shea McClellin

2:02 Eagle High girls clinch regular-season title

4:29 FEMA: Insurance and the FEMA Individuals and Households Program

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

2:41 Suspect dies in Kuna after confrontation with police

6:12 Man suspected in 6 murders may have Idaho tie, officials seek tips

1:30 Edwards Greenhouse pops a little color into winter

1:32 Local phone banks getting the word out over concern of Trump's refugee policy