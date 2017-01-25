Boise State women’s basketball drops another road game at Nevada

The Boise State women’s basketball team fell to Nevada 69-62 on Wednesday night, its fourth loss in the past five road games.
Braydey Hodgins and Marijke Vanderschaaf scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, to lead the Broncos (14-5, 4-4 Mountain West), who outscored the Wolf Pack 23-18 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Nevada closed the second half on a 7-0 run to take a 31-26 halftime lead and led by as many as 16 midway through the third.
BSU SWIMMING & DIVING: Brittany Aoyama was named College Swimming News National Swimmer of the Week.
IDAHO STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Jeremy Senglin had 21 points, Ryan Richardson added 16 and Weber State beat Idaho State 85-73 in Pocatello, finishing a game that was postponed Jan. 7. Weber State (11-7, 6-1 Big Sky), which led 13-2 when the game was called due to a leaky roof at Holt Arena, opened a 45-27 halftime lead. Ethan Telfair and Robert Jones each scored 22 points for Idaho State (4-16, 1-6).
Comments