Boise State women’s basketball dominates San Jose State

Brooke Pahukoa hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points as the Boise State women’s basketball team rolled to a 86-64 victory over the Spartans on Saturday at Taco Bell Arena. Pahukoa’s sixth 20-plus scoring contest moved her into 11th place on the Bronco career scoring list with 1,166 points. The Broncos (14-4, 4-3 Mountain West), who made 14 3-pointers, used an 18-0 run at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second to take control of the game. BSU led by as many as 31 points.
BSU WRESTLING: The Broncos opened their Pac-12 schedule with a 20-14 loss to Cal State Bakersfield at Bronco Gym. BSU (1-5) got bonus-point victories from Fred Green (157 pounds) and Austin Dewey (174, Centennial High), and decisions from Kadyn Del Toro (184) and Gabriel Gonzalez (285).
BSU TRACK & FIELD: Keegan McCormick took first in the men’s 3,000 meters with a career-best time of 8 minutes, 42.76 seconds at the Bronco Invitational at Jacksons Indoor Track in Nampa. The men’s 4x400m relay team of Cameron Wrout, Fernando Martinez, Alexandru Terpezan and Bryce Kirby also picked up a win in 3:19.25.
BSU SWIMMING & DIVING: The Broncos beat No. 22 Denver, 166.5-131.5 and Colorado Mesa 235-65 in a tri-meet in Denver. Brittany Aoyama won three races (100-yard butterfly, 200 fly, 100 freestyle), Emma Chard (500 free, 1,000 free) and Katelyn Martin (50 free, 200 free relay) each won twice, and Kacee Olson (1 meter) and Karli Kriewall (3 meter) swept the springboard diving events.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos opened the dual season with a 7-0 victory over Whitman and a 5-2 loss to Denver at the Eagle Tennis Center.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Coyotes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, falling to Corban 74-73 in Salem, Ore. Joey Nebeker (Melba High) scored 16 points to lead the C of I (14-7, 7-4 Cascade).
C OF I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Corban defeated the Coyotes 76-66 in Salem, Ore. Petra Lumpert scored 22 points to lead the C of I (6-11, 6-5 Cascade).
C OF I SKIING: The women’s team opened up its Northwest Collegiate Ski Conference title defense with a victory in giant slalom at Tamarack Resort. Mary Totten (Borah High) won the women’s race with a two-run time of 1:57.02. The men took second.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders beat Simon Fraser 80-74 in Burnaby, British Columbia. Kaileb Rodriguez scored 23 points to lead NNU (8-8, 5-5 GNAC).
NNU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Western Oregon rallied past the Crusaders for a 78-75 win in Nampa. Ellie Logan scored a game-high 18 points, while Lexi Tubbs added 17 for NNU (7-9, 5-5 GNAC), which gave up a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.
NNU TRACK & FIELD: Cole Hoberg won the high jump with a school record height of 6 feet, 9.75 inches at the Bronco Invitational. Hoberg’s previous career-best was the former school-record height of 6-9 shared with Andrew Galbraith.
IDAHO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Bengals lost to North Dakota 65-62 in overtime in Pocatello. Saylair Grandon led ISU (9-9, 3-4 Big Sky) with a game-high 21 points.
