Boise State rally falls short as Broncos fall at home to New Mexico

Another slow start put Boise State in a hole. Though they dug themselves out a little farther than they did against Fresno State, it ultimately wasn’t enough.
After trailing by as many as 28 points in the first half against the Bulldogs and losing by just 9 last Saturday, the Broncos trailed by 20 in the first half to New Mexico on Tuesday. Boise State rallied and cut the Lobos’ lead to 64-62 in the second half but were unable to finish, falling to New Mexico 81-70. It is the second straight loss for Boise State (11-6, 4-2) and the team’s first loss at Taco Bell Arena this season.
Boise State outscored New Mexico (11-8, 4-3) 39-32 in the second half and got to within two points of the Lobos at the 6:01 mark on Paris Austin’s steal and layup. New Mexico outscored the Broncos 17-8 over the final 5 minutes, nine of those coming on free throws.
New Mexico shot 50 percent from the field in the game while the Broncos shot 38 percent. Boise State’s bench was outscored by the Lobos’ 31-26.
Another slow start saw the Broncos fall into a 49-31 halftime hole. After allowing Fresno State to shoot 61.5 percent in the first half last Saturday, the Lobos shot 65.5 percent from the field Tuesday and were led by 11 points from senior forward Tim Williams.
Nick Duncan scored 10 points in the first half for Boise State, helping keep a stagnant offense that shot 35.7 percent afloat. The Broncos went scoreless for 4 minutes midway through the period and were outscored 13-2 off turnovers.
Boise State plays at San Jose State on Saturday.
