Boise State unable to overcome early mistakes, falls for third straight time at Fresno State

Some streaks are more difficult to break than others. Boise State men’s basketball is learning that the hard way.
After surging to a 4-0 start in Mountain West play, the Broncos came to Fresno State’s Save Mart Center on Saturday, a place where they hadn’t won since February 2013.
That streak will last at least another year.
Boise State trailed by as many as 28 points and couldn’t buy a basket for the majority of the first half Saturday afternoon. Despite cutting the deficit to eight with less than a minute remaining with help from four Justinian Jessup 3-pointers, the Broncos fell at Fresno State 89-80.
The loss snaps Boise State’s (11-5, 4-1) seven-game winning streak and is the team’s third in a row at Fresno State (11-6, 3-2).
Jessup picked up three early fouls Saturday but caught fire late in the game, helping keep the Broncos within a long arm’s reach of the Bulldogs. Boise State was forced to foul, and Fresno State made enough shots from the free-throw line to seal a victory.
The Broncos scored 29 first-half points, started 1-for-13 from the field and were unable to find an offensive rhythm until midway through the second half.
Boise State hosts New Mexico at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
