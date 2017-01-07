Boise State women’s basketball drops second straight game

After leading for most of the first half, the Boise State women’s basketball team lost to San Diego State 84-77 on Saturday. Marijke Vanderschaaf scored a career-high 22 points to go with seven rebounds for the Broncos (12-3, 2-2 Mountain West), who held the game’s largest lead at eight points.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Coyotes outlasted Warner Pacific 68-60 in Caldwell. Petra Lumpert scored a game-high 24 points for the C of I (6-8, 6-2 Cascade), which scored 20 points off 27 turnovers.
C OF I MEN’S BASKETBALL: Dominique Jordan hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half as the Coyotes held off Warner Pacific 71-67 in Caldwell. Aitor Zubizarreta led the C of I (13-5, 6-2 Cascade) with 17 points.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Simon Fraser defeated NNU 101-89 in Nampa. Maya Rodger (Rocky Mountain High) led the Crusaders (6-6, 4-2 GNAC) with 15 points.
NNU MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders lost to Montana State Billings 77-72 on the road. Maurice Jones led NNU (5-7, 2-4 GNAC) with 16 points.
IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Vandals lost their seventh straight game, falling to Montana State 80-64 in Bozeman. Mikayla Ferenz scored 10 points for Idaho (6-8, 1-2 Big Sky).
IDAHO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Weber State snapped the Bengals’ six-game winning streak 50-43 in Ogden, Utah. Grace Kenyon led ISU (8-6, 2-1 Big Sky) 13 points and nine rebounds.
ISU MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Bengals’ game against Weber State was called 4:58 into the game with Weber State ahead 13-2 due to leaks in the roof of Holt Arena in Pocatello. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.
