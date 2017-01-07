Boise State Basketball

January 7, 2017 10:36 PM

Boise State women’s basketball drops second straight game

Statesman staff

SAN DIEGO, CALIF.

After leading for most of the first half, the Boise State women’s basketball team lost to San Diego State 84-77 on Saturday. Marijke Vanderschaaf scored a career-high 22 points to go with seven rebounds for the Broncos (12-3, 2-2 Mountain West), who held the game’s largest lead at eight points.

COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Coyotes outlasted Warner Pacific 68-60 in Caldwell. Petra Lumpert scored a game-high 24 points for the C of I (6-8, 6-2 Cascade), which scored 20 points off 27 turnovers.

C OF I MEN’S BASKETBALL: Dominique Jordan hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half as the Coyotes held off Warner Pacific 71-67 in Caldwell. Aitor Zubizarreta led the C of I (13-5, 6-2 Cascade) with 17 points.

NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Simon Fraser defeated NNU 101-89 in Nampa. Maya Rodger (Rocky Mountain High) led the Crusaders (6-6, 4-2 GNAC) with 15 points.

NNU MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders lost to Montana State Billings 77-72 on the road. Maurice Jones led NNU (5-7, 2-4 GNAC) with 16 points.

IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Vandals lost their seventh straight game, falling to Montana State 80-64 in Bozeman. Mikayla Ferenz scored 10 points for Idaho (6-8, 1-2 Big Sky).

IDAHO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Weber State snapped the Bengals’ six-game winning streak 50-43 in Ogden, Utah. Grace Kenyon led ISU (8-6, 2-1 Big Sky) 13 points and nine rebounds.

ISU MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Bengals’ game against Weber State was called 4:58 into the game with Weber State ahead 13-2 due to leaks in the roof of Holt Arena in Pocatello. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

