Boise State women’s basketball suffers first Mountain West loss to UNLV

The Boise State women’s basketball team fell behind early and couldn’t quite claw its way back to a victory, losing to UNLV 58-55 on Wednesday night at Taco Bell Arena.
“We need to play better down the stretch in games, and we need to play better at the beginning of games,” Boise State head coach Gordy Presnell said. “Hopefully we can learn from it and keep going. I’m hoping that we’ll execute a little bit better and play with a little more passion.”
Marta Hermida scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half to help the Broncos (12-2, 2-1), but UNLV made seven free throws down the stretch to preserve its lead.
Brooke Pahukoa led BSU with 14 points and six rebounds. Shalen Shaw added 11 points and six rebounds, moving into 17th in school history with 550 rebounds.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders lost to Central Washington 94-80 late Tuesday in Ellensburg, Wash. Pol Olivier led NNU (5-6, 2-3 GNAC) with 20 points.
UNLV 58, BOISE ST. 55
UNLV (10-5, 1-2 MW) — Johnson 6-9 8-10 20; Powell 4-8 1-2 9; Da.Gonzalez 3-13 3-4 9; Bell 2-3 3-4 7; Dy.Gonzalez 3-12 0-0 6; Strawther 1-5 2-2 4; Anderson 1-1 0-0 3; Sheppard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 17-22 58.
Boise St. (12-2, 2-1 MW) — Pahukoa 4-10 3-4 14; Hermida 6-11 0-0 13; Shaw 4-11 2-3 11; Lupfer 3-5 0-0 9; Vanderschaaf 2-5 0-0 4; Harrell 1-4 1-2 3; Hodgins 0-1 1-2 1; Woodvine 0-0 0-0 0; Wheeler 0-2 0-0 0; Rodriguez 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 7-11 55.
UNLV
18
7
15
18
—
58
Boise St.
12
7
20
16
—
55
3-point goals—UNLV 1-9 (Anderson 1-1; Da.Gonzalez 0-3; Dy.Gonzalez 0-2; Strawther 0-2; Sheppard 0-1), Boise State 8-25 (Lupfer 3-4; Bro.Pahukoa 3-6; Shaw 1-7; Hermida 1-4; Rodriguez 0-3; Hodgins 0-1). Fouled out—UNLV-None, Boise State-Vanderschaaf. Rebounds—UNLV 35 (Powell 8), Boise State 30 (Shaw 6; Bro.Pahukoa 6). Assists—UNLV 8 (Da.Gonzalez 3), Boise State 15 (Rodriguez 7). Total fouls—UNLV 14, Boise State 24. Technical fouls—None. A-267
