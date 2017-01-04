Chandler Hutchison’s career night leads Boise State to dominant win against UNLV

Leon Rice and the Boise State basketball team should hope that what happened in Vegas doesn’t just stay there.
Boise State built itself a 21-point halftime lead against UNLV on Wednesday and cruised to a 77-59 win to set up a showdown with preseason Mountain West favorite San Diego State on Saturday at Taco Bell Arena.
It is the sixth straight victory for the Broncos (10-4 overall, 3-0 Mountain West), who led by as many as 32 points in the second half. Junior Chandler Hutchison scored a career-high 28 points on 12-for-19 shooting and had 11 rebounds.
Sophomore Paris Austin scored 16 points and senior Nick Duncan scored 10. Duncan’s 3-pointer in the second half moved him into a tie for fifth-place in school history for most made 3s (211).
Boise State jumped out to a 9-0 lead and did not trail the entire game, evening up the all-time series with UNLV at 7-7.
The Broncos shot a scorching 52.9 percent from the field in the first half and 48.4 for the game. Boise State’s defense held up its end of the bargain as well, holding the Runnin’ Rebels (8-8, 1-2) to 29.7 percent for the game.
Boise State hosts San Diego State at Taco Bell Arena at 9 p.m. Saturday, televised on ESPNU.
