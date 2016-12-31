Chandler Hutchison’s game-winning 3-pointer leads Boise State past Colorado State

It wouldn’t be a game between Boise State and Colorado State if there wasn’t an epic ending.
With the Broncos trailing by two, Boise State junior Chandler Hutchison hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 74-73 win Saturday night at Taco Bell Arena in front of a season-high crowd of 5,413. It is the Broncos’ fifth straight win.
Braden Koelliker hit a go-ahead shot for the Rams (9-6, 1-1) with 4.1 seconds remaining before Hutchison’s buzzer-beater.
Freshman Justinian Jessup, sophomore Paris Austin, and Hutchison combined to score 35 second-half points. There were seven lead changes in the game. After shooting 26.9 percent in the first half, the Broncos shot 59.4 percent in the second.
Boise State (9-4, 2-0) was 1-for-13 from 3-point range and 10-of-21 from the free-throw line in the first half. The Broncos did not hit a field goal the final 8 minutes, 12 seconds of the first half.
Gian Clavell’s and Emmanuel Omogbo’s 23 combined points gave the Rams a 32-25 halftime lead despite shooting 33.3 percent from the floor.
Boise State travels to Las Vegas to face UNLV on Jan. 4.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments