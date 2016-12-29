Boise State women’s basketball topples Utah State in Mtn. West opener

Shalen Shaw recorded her second double-double of the season with team highs for points (19) and rebounds (10) as the Boise State women’s basketball team rolled past Utah State 76-56 on Thursday night in the Mountain West Conference opener at Taco Bell Arena. Marta Hermida (16) and Marijka Vanderschaaf (13) also scored in double figures for the Broncos (11-1). This was the eighth time this season BSU has scored 70 or more points. The Broncos are undefeated when doing so.
BSU WRESTLING: Demetrius Romero (165 pounds, Mountain View High) and Austin Dewey (174, Centennial High) are still alive for a chance at third place at the Midlands Championships in Evansville, Ill.
IDAHO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Bengals opened Big Sky play with a 61-43 win over Montana in Pocatello. Saylair Grandon led ISU (7-5) with 15 points.
ISU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Ahmaad Rorie scored 24 points on 10-for-14 shooting, and Walter Wright added 21 points to lead Montana (6-8) past Idaho State 74-62 in the Big Sky opener for both teams in Missoula. Ethan Telfair led Idaho State (2-11) with 19 points.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders remain undefeated in GNAC play after a 67-61 win over St. Martin’s in Lacey, Wash. Ellie Logan scored 14 points, while Marina Valles and Kate Cryderman added 12 apiece for NNU (5-4, 3-0 GNAC), which closed the third quarter on a 14-0 run.
NNU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Concordia defeated the Crusaders 70-55 in Portland. Maurice Jones scored 16 points and Kailen Rodriguez chipped in 13 for NNU (4-5, 1-2 GNAC), which held a slim rebounding advantage 40-39.
