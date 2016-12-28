Boise State basketball wins thriller against Utah State in Mountain West opener

The Spectrum used to be a house of horrors for the Boise State basketball team. In recent years, though, Utah State’s home court has become the Broncos’ home away from home.
Freshman Justinian Jessup hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points, while junior Chandler Hutchison added a team-high 21 points to lead the Broncos past the Aggies 83-80 in the Mountain West opener for both teams Wednesday night.
It is Boise State’s third win in a row in Logan. Prior to the past three meetings, Boise State had lost 18 straight at Utah State.
Boise State trailed 61-58 with 4:40 remaining but went on a 13-2 run that included five points from redshirt senior James Reid. Six late points by Utah State freshman Koby McEwen cut the Broncos’ lead to 82-80 with 3.4 seconds remaining. A late missed free throw from Jessup was rebounded by Duncan, who threw the ball in the air as the final buzzer rang.
Hutchison scored 14 first-half points to help the Broncos to a 39-33 halftime lead.
Boise State hosts Colorado State at 4 p.m. Saturday before heading on the road to face UNLV on Jan. 4.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Boise State women host Utah State on Thursday
The Broncos (10-1) open Mountain West play against Utah State (7-4) at 7 p.m. in Taco Bell Arena. Boise State has won two straight since losing at Washington on Dec. 11.
Senior guard Brooke Pahukoa leads the Broncos in scoring with 14.7 points per game but has missed the last two games with a foot injury. Her status for Thursday’s game is unknown.
Boise State has won its last six games against Utah State and leads the series 22-8.
Utah State is led by Rachel Brewster (13.5 points per game) and Shannon Dufficy (9.4 rebounds per game). The Aggies average 61.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the Mountain West.
Tickets for Thursday’s game are available at BroncoSports.com/tickets and at the Taco Bell Arena box office. Tickets start at $6 for adults and $4 for children and seniors.
Comments