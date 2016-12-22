Chandler Hutchison thinks Boise State basketball is ready for Mountain West play

Hutchison thinks Boise State can compete in the Mountain West when the league schedule begins Dec. 28 at Utah State.
mkatz@idahostatesman.com

Boise State Basketball

Breaking down Boise State's loss against Oregon

The Boise State men's basketball team jumped out to a 14-point first-half lead over the No. 23 Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Ore. on Monday night and looked primed for an upset. Despite going punch-for-punch with the Pac-12 heavyweights, the Broncos couldn’t sustain their lead and lost 68-63. Idaho Statesman basketball reporter Michael Katz weighs in on the Broncos' loss.

Sports Videos