Chandler Hutchison thinks Boise State basketball is ready for Mountain West play

The Boise State men's basketball team jumped out to a 14-point first-half lead over the No. 23 Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Ore. on Monday night and looked primed for an upset. Despite going punch-for-punch with the Pac-12 heavyweights, the Broncos couldn’t sustain their lead and lost 68-63. Idaho Statesman basketball reporter Michael Katz weighs in on the Broncos' loss.
After an 82-56 win over Presbyterian, the Boise State men's basketball team and head coach Leon Rice turn their focus to a road trip to No. 13 Oregon on Monday. The Broncos then host SMU on Wednesday for their biggest nonconference home game of the season.
If you thought Boise State's Chandler Hutchison looked a little different this year, you aren't wrong. The junior got his weight up to 196 pounds in the offseason and his embracing for a more prominent role with the Broncos.