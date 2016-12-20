Boise State basketball takes on Cal State Northridge in final nonconference matchup

The Mountain West schedule looms around the corner for the Boise State men’s basketball team. A date with Utah State in Logan awaits Dec. 28, the first of what figures to be an eventful slate of conference games for the Broncos.
First up and not to be forgotten, however, is an offensive-minded Cal State Northridge squad Wednesday.
“(These) aren’t to be overlooked,” junior Chandler Hutchison said.
Boise State won its in-state game against Idaho State 82-59 on Sunday by riding a strong second half defensive effort that held the Bengals to 31 percent shooting. While the score ended up lopsided, head coach Leon Rice sees plenty his team can work on before next Wednesday’s matchup with the Aggies.
“You’re never where you want to be exactly. And if you are, you’re in trouble,” Rice said. “I see 50 things that we can improve upon. League is bearing down on us, so we have to keep improving.”
Cal State Northridge (3-8) is one of the higher scoring teams in college basketball, averaging 80.7 points per game, which is tied for No. 55 of 347 Division I programs. The Matadors, who hail from the Big West, are shooting 47.5 from the field and 38 percent from 3-point range, both ranking in the top 80 nationally.
The Matadors have eight losses, due in large part to a defense that surrenders 88.1 points per game (345th nationally). Their offense has kept them in games, however, as the team has scored at least 84 points on five separate occasions, including 87 in a loss at No. 2 UCLA.
The Cal State Northridge basketball program had penalties placed on it in early December, including a one-year postseason ban and the vacation of wins after the NCAA ruled a former director of basketball operations committed academic misconduct and provided impermissible benefits to 10 players. The program is on probation for three years.
CSUN (3-8) at BSU (6-4)
▪ When: 7 p.m. today
▪ Where: Taco Bell Arena (12,480), Boise
▪ Radio: KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler and Abe Jackson). Fans can also listen to the game at BroncoSports.com
▪ Broadcast: The game will be streamed live online at BroncoSports.com
