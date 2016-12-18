Boise State men’s basketball overcomes slow start to rout Idaho State

It took 20 minutes for Boise State to shake the rust off. But once the Broncos found their legs Sunday, there was no stopping them.
Boise State, playing in its first game in 13 days, struggled early against Idaho State and led by four points at halftime. The Broncos exploded in the second half behind 14 of Chandler Hutchison’s team-high 16 points and cruised to a 82-59 win at Taco Bell Arena.
The Broncos last played Dec. 5 at Loyola Marymount.
Sunday’s first half was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team leading by more than four. While Hutchison struggled and scored two points in the half, Nick Duncan and Justinian Jessup did the heavy lifting from behind the 3-point line.
Duncan scored 15 first-half points on 4-for-9 from deep, while Jessup hit two 3s en route to eight points. Boise State hit 6-of-12 3-pointers in the first half to take a 37-33 halftime lead.
Boise State (6-4) started the second half on a 12-2 run behind hot shooting from Hutchison, who scored the Broncos’ first four points and helped extend the lead to 14. Sophomore David Wacker, who didn’t play in the team’s previous game, made his presence felt Sunday. Wacker grabbed offensive rebounds and followed up missed baskets, scoring nine points and grabbing eight rebounds
The Broncos led by as many as 30 in the second half.
Ethan Telfair led the Bengals (2-9) with 19 points.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments