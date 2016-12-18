Boise State's Gordy Presnell notches 600th coaching victory in win over Portland

With a 74-60 win over Portland on Sunday, Boise State’s Gordy Presnell became the 63rd women’s college basketball coach to reach the 6oo-win mark.
Though it’s been 30 years, Presnell still remembers victory No. 1, when Seattle Pacific took down St. Martin’s University.
“I believe it was St. Martin’s,” said Presnell, a Lapwai, Idaho, native. “It was a long, long time ago. We had one scholarship and everyone shared it. Everybody had jobs. It was a different time back then.”
Presnell has a 600-277 record in 30 seasons at Seattle Pacific and Boise State. He spent the first 18 years of his career at Seattle Pacific, amassing a 396-127 record.
Over his 30 year career at the Division I and II levels, Presnell has won 15 Coach of the Year awards and nine conference championships.
He has a 204-150 record at Boise State, the most wins in Boise State history. His first year in Boise was 2005.
“I think (Boise State) had one winning season in the previous 10 years before we got here,” Presnell said. “It’s just taking it one year at a time and trying to recruit … people who will be successful at Boise State.”
Presnell has had three losing seasons at Boise State and has taken the program to the NCAA Tournament on two occasions (2007, 2015). Sunday’s victory was also Boise State’s 300th program win at Taco Bell Arena.
“I’ve been really blessed to be at two great universities that put an emphasis on athletics,” Presnell said. “Coaching is a real nomadic sport and everyone goes all over the place. But I’ve been lucky to have been at two schools.”
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
