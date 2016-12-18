Well-rested Boise State men’s basketball ready for Idaho State, star guard Telfair

2:38 Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow Pause

1:24 Boise Rescue Mission brings Christmas cheer to Canyon County

2:05 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on the state of Idaho law enforcement

1:05 Mobile home park tour in Boise and Garden City

0:59 Pushing to improve Idaho's public education

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

1:37 Revealing the 2016 All-Idaho Football Players of the Year — 5A-1A

2:55 University of Idaho President Chuck Staben on moving to the Big Sky Conference, Part 1

9:57 Bryan Harsin tells why bowl-opponent Baylor is so hard to defend