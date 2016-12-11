Boise State women’s basketball has no answer for Washington Huskies, Kelsey Plum

Kelsey Plum scored 44 points Sunday and became the Pac-12’s career scoring leader, and No. 11 Washington handed Boise State its first loss of the season, 92-66.
“I think this was a game we can learn from. I think Washington has a very good team. They are coming off a Final Four appearance last year, and they have Kelsey Plum, who is a terrific player,” said Boise State head coach Gordy Presnell, who has 599 career victories. “I think there are some things we can take from this game that we didn’t do so well, and there are things that we did do well. ... Overall, this is a game we will learn from.”
Plum, the national scoring leader, finished 15-of-26 shooting and added nine rebounds for the Huskies (10-1), who have won seven straight. She individually outscored five teams Sunday.
Marijke Vanderschaaf led Boise State (8-1) with 16 points. The Broncos tied their third-longest winning streak to begin a season and were off to their best start in 41 years.
Boise State will host Portland (2-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
