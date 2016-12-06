The Boise State men's basketball team jumped out to a 14-point first-half lead over the No. 23 Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Ore. on Monday night and looked primed for an upset. Despite going punch-for-punch with the Pac-12 heavyweights, the Broncos couldn’t sustain their lead and lost 68-63. Idaho Statesman basketball reporter Michael Katz weighs in on the Broncos' loss.