Justinian Jessup: "Guys were ready tonight"

Freshman Justinian Jessup talks about the team picking up the slack vs LMU with star Chandler Hutchison in foul trouble
Breaking down Boise State's loss against Oregon

The Boise State men's basketball team jumped out to a 14-point first-half lead over the No. 23 Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Ore. on Monday night and looked primed for an upset. Despite going punch-for-punch with the Pac-12 heavyweights, the Broncos couldn’t sustain their lead and lost 68-63. Idaho Statesman basketball reporter Michael Katz weighs in on the Broncos' loss.

