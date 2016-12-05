Boise State women’s basketball earns road win over Washington State

The Broncos remained perfect with a 77-73 overtime victory over Washington State in women’s basketball action Sunday. BSU (7-0) used a 25-4 run over the course of the second and third quarters to fight back from an early eight-point Cougar lead. Brooke Pahukoa scored a game-high 24 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Broncos. It was the senior guard’s third 20-point performance of the season. Marta Hermida recorded 15 points, while Shalen Shaw added 12 for BSU, which returns home to host Concordia (Ore.) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SWIMMING: Kiera Supple recorded her second school record of the weekend, placing 22nd overall out of 108 competitors in the 200-yard backstroke in 2 minute, 8.20 seconds and meeting the NAIA qualifying standard on the final day of the Husky Invitational in Federal Way, Wash.
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO: Matt Shiozawa of Chubbuck placed third in tie-down roping (7.10 seconds) to earn $15,653.85 in Saturday night’s third round. In bull riding, Roscoe Jarboe (New Plymouth) and Garrett Smith (Rexburg) failed to score.
BOISE GOLFER EYES LPGA: Madeleine Sheils (Bishop Kelly High) finished 21st in Q School on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Fla., earning conditional status for the tour next year. Sheils finished at 357 — one shot back of the Top 20 who earned automatic LPGA Tour cards.
WEISER STANDOUT SCORES IN ALL-AMERICAN GAME: UC Davis commit Lauren Bouvia scored during the second half of the High School Soccer All-American Game on Saturday in Raleigh, N.C., but the West lost to the East 4-2. Bouvia was one of 42 girls from across the country selected to play in the fourth annual game.
