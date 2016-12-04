Well-traveled Boise State wraps up hectic first month of the season in Los Angeles

There’s finally light at the end of the tunnel for the road-weary Boise State men’s basketball team.
The Broncos (4-4) will play at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles on Monday, ending a 9,000-mile road swing over the first month of the season that has taken the team to South Carolina, Oregon and Indiana. After taking on the Lions, Boise State will be at home until a Dec. 28 matchup with Utah State.
Boise State fell at Evansville (Ind.) on Saturday 72-67.
“To be honest, how we were feeling after the SMU game, we were feeling pretty good,” junior Chandler Hutchison said. “No fatigue. We were ready to play.”
Loyola Marymount (2-2), a member of the West Coast Conference, has beaten just one Division I team this season (Portland State) but nearly defeated both Nevada and Connecticut. The Lions are tied for No. 31 in the country with 8.5 steals per game.
The Lions are led by Brandon Brown and Buay Tach, who both average 12.3 points per game.
“We’re getting better,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “But we have to do it quick, because we’re heading across the country to face a really pesky Loyola team.”
Tip-off between Boise State and Loyola Marymount is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Boise State (4-4) vs. SMU (2-2)
▪ When: 8 p.m. today
▪ Where: Gersten Pavilion (4,156), Los Angeles
▪ Radio: KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler). Fans can also listen to the game at BroncoSports.com
▪ Broadcast: The game will not be broadcast.
Comments