Boise State women’s basketball holds off Eastern Washington

The Broncos defeated Eastern Washington 67-64 on Thursday night at Taco Bell Arena, starting the season with six straight wins for the first time since 2009-10, when they opened with seven victories. Thursday’s victory was the fourth win in a row decided by five points or less.
“We’ve shown a little bit more toughness down the stretch in games this season than we have in the last couple of years,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “But it would be nice to play at the level that our team is capable of and not the level of our opponent all the time.”
Sophomore guard Marta Hermida led the Broncos (6-0), scoring 15 points and shooting 3-for-7 from beyond the arc, while Preseason All-Mountain West guard Brooke Pahukoa scored 13.
The Broncos play their next game against Pac-12 opponent Washington State at 3 p.m. Sunday in Pullman, then return home to play Concordia at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena.
