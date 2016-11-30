Boise State vs. SMU basketball

James Reid scored 18 points and 5 rebounds against SMU. Boise State beat SMU 71-62 at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Second half.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Paris Austin. Boise State beat SMU 71-62 at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Paris Austin. Boise State beat SMU 71-62 at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Paris Austin. Boise State beat SMU 71-62 at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Paris Austin. Boise State beat SMU 71-62 at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Second half.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Nick Duncan. Boise State beat SMU 71-62 at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Zach Haney. Boise State beat SMU 71-62 at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Second half.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Nick Duncan. Boise State beat SMU 71-62 at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Second half.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Chandler Hutchison was Boise State's high scorer with 18 points in BSU's 71-62 win over SMU at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Second half.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Chandler Hutchison was Boise State's high scorer with 18 points in BSU's 71-62 win over SMU at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Second half.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Chandler Hutchison was Boise State's high scorer with 18 points in BSU's 71-62 win over SMU at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Second half.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
James Reid scored 18 points and 5 rebounds against SMU. Boise State beat SMU 71-62 at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Second half.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Chandler Hutchison was Boise State's high scorer with 18 points in BSU's 71-62 win over SMU at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Second half.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Chandler Hutchison was Boise State's high scorer with 18 points in BSU's 71-62 win over SMU at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Second half.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Justinian Jessup. Boise State beat SMU 71-62 at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Coach Leon Rice. Boise State beat SMU 71-62 at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Boise State beat SMU 71-62 at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Second half.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com