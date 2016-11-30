Broncos ride scorching start to survive critical home matchup with SMU

It was an old-fashioned Texas shootout Wednesday evening at Taco Bell Arena.
Boise State came out guns a-blazing.
The Broncos shot a scorching 61.5 percent from the field in the first half against SMU and withstood a late run to defeat the Mustangs, 71-62. Junior guard Chandler Hutchison led the way with 21 points.
Hutchison scored the first six points of the game for Boise State (4-3) and had 12 in the first half, a welcomed sight given his 11-point effort at Oregon on Monday.
Redshirt senior James Reid hit four 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes, building off his 2-for-4 effort against the Ducks. Reid was shooting 15 percent from deep before coming out of his slump over the last two games. Sophomore guard Paris Austin hit a short jumper right before the half to seal a 20-point advantage going into the locker room.
SMU (4-3) came out hot to start the second half, opening on a 12-0 run. The Broncos were held scoreless the first 5 minutes of the second half on 0-for-7 shooting, allowing the Mustangs to close the gap to eight.
But as has been the case in the early goings this season, true freshman Justinian Jessup saved the day, hitting a pair of huge 3-pointers to give the Broncos breathing room. Chandler Hutchison scored 6 of his 21 in the game’s final six minutes to lock up the win.
Boise State plays at Evansville on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Nick Duncan nominated for 2017 Allstate NABC Good Works Team
Boise State senior forward Nick Duncan was named a nominee for the 2017 Allstate NABC Good Works Team, Allstate announced in a release Tuesday morning. Duncan is one of 181 men’s college basketball players from the NCAA and NAIA nominated for the team, which recognizes charitable service in the community. Ten players will be selected to the final team in February.
