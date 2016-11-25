Boise State basketball routs Presbyterian in final game before facing national powers

3:14 What makes Leon Rice tick? Pause

2:26 Boise State coach and players talk about loss to Air Force

1:10 Boise State football volunteers to help serve meals to families in need

1:03 Eureka! restaurant features gourmet burgers

0:35 What one Boise protester says about supporting the North Dakota "water protectors"

2:06 Pioneer Fire recovery and rehab

1:48 Why the Idaho Statesman endorses political candidates

1:04 Snowshoeing in the powder near Idaho City

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal