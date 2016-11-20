Boise State’s offense finally finds its groove against Western Michigan

Boise State basketball, meet your new-look offense.
Budding superstar swingman Chandler Hutchison scored a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds while sophomore guard Paris Austin tacked on a career-high 17 points against Western Michigan Sunday afternoon, leading Boise State to a 91-70 victory on the final day of the Gildan Charleston Classic.
Four Broncos scored in double-figures Sunday, helping Boise State shoot a blistering 59.3 percent from the field in what was easily the team’s best offensive performance in Charleston. Austin was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and 5-for-5 from the free throw line.
The win was Boise State’s first at the tournament and clinched a seventh place finish out of eight teams.
After woeful offensive efforts against Charleston and Mississippi State in their first two games in South Carolina, the Broncos (2-2) came alive from the field on Sunday. Hutchison and Austin combined to score 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting in the first half and helped the Broncos to a 39-35 halftime lead, their first of the tournament.
Boise State’s defense also did its job against Western Michigan (1-3), holding the Broncos to 37.5 percent from the field while outrebounding them 22-14 in the first half. Despite the statistical advantages, Western Michigan hung around due to a disparity at the free throw line. Western Michigan was 10-for-13 from the charity stripe in the first half compared to just 4-for-5 for Boise State.
Freshman Justinian Jessup continued Boise State’s offensive explosion out of the locker room, scoring five early points in the second half while leading the Broncos on a 15-4 run after the break. Boise State led by as many as 27 points with just over a minute remaining in regulation.
Hutchison, Austin and senior Nick Duncan combined to score 52 of Boise State’s 91 total points.
The Broncos finished play at the Charleston Classic with a 1-2 record. They return home to play Presbyterian at Taco Bell Arena on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.
