Boise State basketball shows life, but falls to Mississippi State in Charleston Classic

Boise State got a combined 25 second-half points from sophomore guard Paris Austin and senior forward Nick Duncan, but the Broncos were unable to overcome an eight-point halftime deficit and lost to Mississippi State 80-68 at the Charleston (S.C.) Classic on Friday.
The loss sets up an 11:30 a.m. Sunday matchup with Western Michigan (1-3) on ESPN3.
The Broncos (1-2) fall to 2-5 all-time against opponents from the SEC.
The bad vibes started early for the Broncos, as Duncan took an elbow to the face from teammate David Wacker in the opening minutes and was forced to leave the game. Boise State’s offense consequently struggled, scoring just four points in the opening 6:30.
Chandler Hutchison parlayed Thursday’s career outing (24 points, 12 rebounds) against host Charleston into a strong start Friday, scoring a team-high 13.
As opposed to Thursday night, he received some help.
Despite going 1-for-13 from behind the 3-point line, seven players scored in the first half for Boise State, including six points from sophomore center Robin Jorch and six from freshman guard Marcus Dickinson. The Broncos outshot Mississippi State by nearly four percent in the half but shot themselves in the foot with nine turnovers.
Mississippi State freshman guard Quinndary Weatherspoon was dominant, scoring 19 in the first half while helping the Bulldogs to a 37-29 lead.
Duncan returned in the second half with a bandage on his forehead and showed no ill effects, hitting a pair of key 3-pointers to keep the Broncos within striking range at 59-48. Hutchison picked up his fourth foul early in the half, though, and was forced to take his foot off the gas after scoring six points.
Austin and Duncan stepped up, scoring 13 and 12 points in the second half, respectively, while leading the Broncos to within nine points of Mississippi State with just under three minutes remaining. It ultimately wasn’t enough to overcome Weatherspoon’s game-high 25 points. The freshman guard was one of five Bulldogs who scored in double-digits.
