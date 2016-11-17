Boise State sloppy in turnover-plagued loss at Charleston Classic

As far as first road trips of the season are concerned, Boise State isn’t off to the best start.
Despite a career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds from Chandler Hutchison, the Broncos were victims of a tenacious College of Charleston defense, falling to the host Cougars, 60-47, at the Gildan Charleston Classic Thursday evening. Boise State’s loss sets up a matchup with Mississippi State Friday at 5 p.m.
Head coach Leon Rice started the same unit — Chandler Hutchison, Justinian Jessup, Nick Duncan, James Reid and David Wacker — from Boise State’s opener vs. Northwest. Hutchison was the primary ball handler during the early portion of the game and helped Boise State jump out to an early 8-1 lead behind solid decision making and timely jumpers. He assisted on the Broncos’ first two field goals of the game, a 3-pointer from Duncan and a dunk by Wacker.
Charleston, from the Colonial Athletic Association, boasted the No. 8 defense in the country in 2015-16, after surrendering just 62 points per game. They lived up to that billing early, holding the Broncos to just 20 first half points on 30.8 percent from the field. The Broncos went scoreless for a six-minute stretch midway through the half.
In addition to facing a stellar Charleston stop unit, Boise State had trouble getting out of its own way as well. The Broncos turned the ball over five times in the first nine minutes of action and 11 times in the first half total. Though Boise State’s defense held up its own end of the bargain by holding Charleston to just 37 percent from the field in the first half, the Broncos trailed 30-20 at the half.
Boise State found a little rhythm early in the second half, as baskets from Hutchison and Wacker helped cut the Charleston lead to just four. The Cougars proceeded to go on a 9-0 run, however, and went up by 16 points with less than two minutes remaining. The Broncos shot just 35 percent from the field in the game and went just 7-for-16 from the free throw line.
Boise State continues play in the Charleston Classic against Mississippi State Friday at 5 p.m.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Charleston Classic
- When: Thursday-Friday, Sunday
- Where: TD Arena (5,100), Charleston, S.C.
- Friday: Boise State plays Mississippi State or Central Florida at 5 p.m. (with a loss) or 7:30 p.m. (win)
- Sunday: Four games starting at 11:30 a.m.; championship game at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Comments