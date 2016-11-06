Boise State women’s basketball outlasts Alaska in exhibition game

Marijke Vanderschaaf scored 15 points to lead five Broncos in double figures, and the Boise State women’s basketball team defeated Alaska 75-61 on Sunday at Taco Bell Arena. With Boise State leading 60-59 midway through the fourth quarter, freshman Riley Lupfer hit three consecutive 3-pointers to give the Broncos a 10-point advantage with 3:04 left. The Broncos closed on a 15-2 run to seal the victory. Lupfer finished with 13 points, and Shalen Shaw recorded a double-double with 13 rebounds and 10 points. Brooke Pahukoa added 14 points, and Marta Hermida chipped in 10. The Broncos open the regular season next Sunday, hosting Southern Oregon at 2 p.m.
BSU MEN’S GOLF: The Broncos shot 1-over 285 in the final round, tying for 17th at the Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic in Maui.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: Morgan Stone and Greg Wischer beat a Notre Dame duo 7-5 in doubles at the Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis, Minn.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE VOLLEYBALL: Simon Fraser defeated the Crusaders 27-25, 25-22, 25-23 late Saturday in Nampa. Kendra Bodine and Madi Farrell had 11 kills apiece to lead NNU (17-6, 10-6 GNAC), while Hailey Cook (Skyview High) recorded 37 assists and Mari Thomas added a match-high 20 digs.
IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Mikayla Ferenz scored 15 points, and the Vandals dominated Multnomah 83-45 in an exhibition Saturday in Moscow.
IDAHO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Brooke Blair scored 20 points, and the Bengals beat Alaska 88-46 in an exhibition Saturday in Pocatello.
