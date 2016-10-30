Former Bronco Alford taken in D-League draft

Montigo Alford, a former Boise State and College of Southern Idaho guard, was drafted by the Reno Bighorns with the 13th pick of the fourth round of the NBA D-League draft Sunday.
Alford averaged 4.1 points per game last season for the Broncos, making 10 starts. He had a career-high 25 points on Feb. 10 at Colorado State.
Forward James Webb III, who left the Broncos after his junior season, is currently in training camp with the Delaware 87ers, the D-League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.
