Boise State basketball blows out Lewis-Clark State in preseason opener

It was only fitting that a Boise State basketball lineup filled with new faces christened the newly redone floor at Taco Bell Arena on Friday night.
The results? Somewhat of a mixed bag.
Behind 14 points from senior forward Nick Duncan and a seven-point, 13-rebound performance from junior guard Chandler Hutchison, the Broncos defeated Lewis-Clark State of Lewiston 85-53 in the first of two exhibition games.
The Warriors, ranked No. 15 in NAIA’s Division I, provided a test for a good portion of the first half. Eventually, the sharpshooting young talent of Boise State came through. The Broncos shot 43.3 percent from the field, including 8-of-22 from behind the 3-point line.
“It kind of went how I expected with this many young guys,” coach Leon Rice said. “I think you saw what we thought we’d see in the fact that maybe there were some big eyes.”
Duncan was the only full-time returning starter on the floor for BSU. He was joined by redshirt senior guard James Reid, redshirt sophomore forward David Wacker, sophomore point guard Paris Austin and Hutchison in the starting lineup. Freshman Alex Hobbs was 4-for-6 for 10 points in 18 minutes, while Reid hit consecutive 3-pointers early in the first half en route to seven points.
“It’s a long offseason when you’re a year out. But it felt good to get out there and get playing,” said Reid, who redshirted last season after transferring from Arkansas Little-Rock. “When (I) have a look, I’m never going to not take it.”
While things were close in the first half, Boise State opened things up by way of timely 3-pointers and a defense that held the Warriors scoreless for nearly five minutes. Lewis-Clark State shot 27.6 percent from the field.
“We changed a few things in the offseason (defensively) with two new coaches, a new coach on defense,” Duncan said. “I think the first half we definitely struggled with it a little bit but, coming down the stretch, we looked pretty good.”
Boise State hosts its final exhibition Nov. 4 against Northwest Christian. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. at Taco Bell Arena.
BOISE STATE 85, LEWIS-CLARK STATE 53
Lewis-Clark State — Sullen 4-9 4-7 14; McDaniel 5-16 2-2 13; White 1-5 4-6 6; Franklin 1-3 2-2 5; Omamogho 1-3 0-2 3; Shedrick 1-3 0-0 3; Davis 1-6 0-1 3; Thomas 0-3 2-2 2; Jackson 1-2 0-0 2; Desaulniers 1-3 0-0 2; Higbie 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 16-58 14-22 53.
Boise State — Duncan 3-5 5-6 14; Austin 5-7 1-3 11; Hobbs 4-6 1-2 10; Haney 3-4 2-2 8; Wacker 2-5 3-3 7; Hutchinson 2-9 3-5 7; Reid 2-6 1-2 7; Oluyitan 2-6 2-3 6; Jorch 0-1 5-8 5; Harwell 1-5 2-4 4; Alston 1-3 0-2 3; Alston 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-60 25-40 85.
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 7-29 (Sullen 2-5; Shedrick 1-3; Omamogho 1-2; Franklin 1-2; McDaniel 1-8; Davis 1-3; Higbie 0-3; Thomas 0-2; White 0-1). Boise State 8-22 (Duncan 3-4; Reid 2-5; Jessup 1-3; Hobbs 1-2; Alston 1-2; Oluyitan 0-1; Harwell 0-2; Hutchison 0-2; Austin 0-1). Fouled out — Lewis-Clark State: Davis; Thomas. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 35 (White 5; Davis 5; Jackson 5). Boise State 49 (Hutchison 13). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 8 (White 3). Boise State 9 (Austin 2; Harwell 2). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 29, Boise State 19. Technical fouls — None. A — 2905.
