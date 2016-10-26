Boise State women’s basketball picked second in Mountain West

The Broncos, who return four starters and eight letterwinners from last season’s 19-win squad, garnered 11 first-place votes and finished 12 points behind three-time defending regular-season champion Colorado State in the Mountain West women’s basketball preseason coaches’ and media poll released Wednesday.
“I think our program has gotten to a pretty good level having been consistently picked in the top three the last couple years, but we want to take another step,” said coach Gordy Presnell, who led BSU to the 2015 conference tournament title and an NCAA Tournament berth. “The bar has been set high for us again this year.”
Boise State senior guard Brooke Pahukoa was named to the All-MW preseason squad, along with CSU’s Ellen Nystrom, the preseason Player of the Year; Fresno State’s Bego Faz Davalos; New Mexico’s Cherise Beynon and San Jose State’s Dezz Ramos. Pahukoa averaged 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds last season, and she led the MW in 3-point field goal percentage (42.6).
