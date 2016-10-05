Boise State nabs basketball commit from College of Southern Idaho

CSI freshman forward Casdon Jardine (6-foot-7, 220 pounds) committed to Boise State on Wednesday, Jardine confirmed with the Idaho Statesman.
Jardine, the second known commit in the Broncos’ 2017 class, helped lead Twin Falls High to the 4A state championship in 2014.
“The picture was painted very clearly that Boise State was the right place for me,” Jardine said. “It’s a winning program and I look forward to being part of something big.”
Jardine spent the last two years in Brazil on his LDS mission before returning to the Magic Valley over the summer. He will suit up for CSI when the regular season begins in November, and join Boise State next year as a junior.
After visiting Boise State in late September, Jardine said he was drawn to the direction the program is headed, the coaching staff’s ability to develop talent and the fan base.
Jardine said he chose the Broncos over Utah State, where his brother, Brady, played from 2009-12.
“I really enjoyed seeing how people are adapting to how basketball is changing,” Jardine said. “(Boise State) is actually (at) the front of that change.”
Also this week, small forward/shooting guard Roberto Gittens from Foss High (Tacoma, Wash.) committed to Boise State, the Statesman reported Monday.
The 6-5 wing is listed as a four-star recruit by Scout.com. He led Foss in scoring last season, averaging 21.9 points per game to go along with a team-high 8.9 rebounds per game. His scoring average was good for No. 19 in Washington. Gittens also had offers from Montana and Hofstra, according to 247Sports.com.
Michael Katz
