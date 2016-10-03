Boise State’s first 2017 hoops commit a ‘dynamic scorer’ and ‘specimen’

Class of 2017 small forward/shooting guard Roberto Gittens from Foss High (Tacoma, Wash.) has committed to Boise State, Foss head coach Mike Cocke confirmed with the Idaho Statesman on Monday.
Gittens is the Broncos’ first known commit in the 2017 recruiting class.
“He’s a good kid. He’s a fun loving kid, a good teammate. Likes to be involved in a team enivornment,” Cocke said. “He’s been a pleasure to coach.”
Gittens, a 6-foot-5 wing player, is listed as a four-star recruit by Scout.com. He led Foss in scoring last season, averaging 21.9 points per game to go along with a team-high 8.9 rebounds per game. His scoring average was good for No. 19 in Washington. Gittens also holds offers from Montana and Hofstra, according to 247Sports.com.
“He is a physical specimen for his age. High-level athlete. Plays above the rim, can shoot the ball pretty well. Dynamic scorer, I would say,” Cocke said. “Just a very multi-talented kid.”
Gittens took his official visit to Boise State the weekend of the Broncos’ football game against Washington State, according to Cocke.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
