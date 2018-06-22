Boise State's alcohol-related requests hit a hiccup at State Board meeting

Idaho State Board of Education members lamented talking "too much" about alcohol at Thursday's meeting in Idaho Falls, but as the entity deciding on such matters with colleges, it was a primary topic again.
Boise State approached the board with two alcohol-related items, neither of which was approved.
Athletic Director Curt Apsey sought approval for expanded pregame alcohol service for football home games to include DeCheverieux Field, Caven-Williams Sports Complex, Allen Noble Hall of Fame and Alumni And Friends Center. It is currently served only at the Stueckle Sky Center.
The motion was not seconded and died.
"I just do not believe the institution-provided service of alcohol has anything to do with improving their ability to complete their mission," board athletics chair Richard Westerberg said.
In a separate proposal, Learfield, the multimedia rights-holder and sports marketing arm for Boise State, was looking to extend its contract to 2028. It currently runs through 2025.
As part of the proposal, Learfield would provide an extra $6.45 million over 10 years that Boise State "in good faith" will consider multimedia proposals for off-campus beer and wine promotions, as well as partnerships in the gaming/casino categories. Those include using the school logo on beer displays in stores or on beer/wine promotional items such as keychains or koozies.
Apsey said that although the potential for sports betting outside Nevada is a "major curveball on all campuses," in the casino category, it would include in-stadium advertisements. At casinos, it could include using the logo to advertise an upcoming game, for example.
The board did not approve the request and recommended it be discussed at a future meeting. The board also expressed a preference for the school president to sign off.
BASEBALL STADIUM TAKES FIRST STEP: The board approved Boise State's request to spend up to $500,000 to create a design for the baseball stadium that will house the Broncos when they begin play in spring 2020.
According to State Board documents, the stadium is projected to cost from $8 to $10 million. To afford that, Boise State will convey two parcels of land across Capitol Boulevard in the Lusk District and approximately $3.5 million in exchange for development of the field, which will be located a block south of Albertsons Stadium.
NIKE DEAL APPROVED: Boise State's extension with Nike through the 2024-25 academic year, first announced last week, was approved. Nike will provide a one-time $750,000 payment to the school and $11.4 million in apparel and equipment over the course of the new deal, which begins in 2019-20. The previous agreement will provide $1.275 million to the school this school year.
KIESAU GETS NEW TITLE: Boise State wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau was approved for a $10,000 raise to $220,000 annually. He will take on the additional title of passing game coordinator.
