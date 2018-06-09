Back-to-back NCAA champion: Boise State's Ostrander joins elite company

If there was any competition in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase on Saturday at Hayward Field, it was Boise State redshirt sophomore Allie Ostrander against herself.
Ostrander became just the second repeat national champion in the event, finishing more than 6 seconds ahead of the runner-up at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.
Ostrander crossed the finish line in 9 minutes, 39.28 seconds to become the second two-time national champion in Boise State history. She joins BSU Hall of Fame inductee Gabriel Wallin, who won consecutive titles in the javelin in 2004-05.
Olympian and former Colorado Buffalo Jenny Simpson (Barringer) is the only other repeat NCAA champion in the steeplechase. Simpson claimed titles in 2008-09.
Ostrander still has one more event to go Saturday. She'll run the 5,000 about 80 minutes after completing the steeplechase. No man or woman in NCAA history has ever won both events in the same season.
All eyes were on Ostrander in the steeplechase, after she recorded the best time in Thursday's preliminaries, 9:45.96. Ostrander's time was almost 3 seconds faster than her nearest competitor in the prelims.
This story will be updated.
Boise State NCAA national champions
Bill Shaw - Skiing (Slalom) - 1974
Boise State football team - Division I-AA - 1980
Jake Jacoby - Track & Field (High Jump) - 1984
Eugene Green - Track & Field (Triple Jump*) - 1991
Kirk White - Wrestling (165 pounds) - 1999
Gabe Wallin - Track & Field (Javelin) - 2004 & 2005
Ben Cherrington - Wrestling (157 pounds) - 2006
Eleni Kafourou - Track & Field (Long Jump*) - 2009
Kurt Felix - Track & Field (Decathlon) - 2012
Emma Bates - Track & Field (10,000 meters) - 2014
Allie Ostrander - Track & Field (3,000-meter steeplechase) - 2017 & 2018
*Indoor track season
