Boise State's 'Baby-faced Assassin' handles NCAA prelims with ease

Allie Ostrander may have some trouble shaking her new nickname, but the Boise State sophomore had no trouble shaking the competition in Thursday's 3,000-meter steeplechase prelims.
Dubbed the "Baby-faced Assassin" by ESPN commentators during the live broadcast, Ostrander won her heat of the steeplechase and posted the top qualifying time overall at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
The defending national champion in the steeplechase dropped the fastest qualifying time in meet history with a run of 9 minutes, 45.96 seconds. Ostrander's time was almost 3 seconds faster than her nearest competitor, easily moving her into Saturday's final.
She's also set to run in the 5,000 final Saturday.
Making her outdoor nationals debut, Boise State junior Alexis Fuller kept pace with the top runners in the 1,500 until the final 100 meters. Fuller, who managed to stay on her feet despite several entanglements with other runners in the tight pack, finished seventh in her heat in 4:15.92 and 17th overall. She earns honorable mention All-American honors but does not advance to the final.
This story will be updated.
