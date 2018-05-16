After historic season, awards roll in for Boise State

The Mountain West Conference's softball coaches have a new-found respect for Boise State.
After picking the Broncos to finish seventh out of nine teams in a preseason poll, the freshly crowned Mountain West Championships landed six players on the all-conference teams, which were released Wednesday.
The Broncos swept Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Coach of the Year honors and placed four on the first team.
Rebekah Cervantes was voted Player of the Year and made the All-Mountain West first-team for the third straight season. The junior shortstop led the league in batting average (.476), runs (24) and hits (40) in Mountain West games. Her 40 hits in conference play is tied for third all-time in the Mountain West record book.
Kelsey Broadus became the first Boise State player to win conference Pitcher of the Year honors. The sophomore went 10-3 with 77 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.66 in conference play.
Alison Seng was chosen as the Freshman of the Year after batting .439 in conference play, and Cindy Ball was recognized for leading a historic turnaround for the Broncos.
Under Ball's direction, Boise State established program records for overall (40) and conference wins (18) and won the team's first conference title.
Cervantes, Broadus, Seng and Madison Anthony each made the first team, while ShaeLee Pearson and Makenzie Sullivan received second-team honors.
Boise State will make its NCAA Tournament debut against No. 5 overall seed Washington at 9:30 p.m. MT on Friday at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
