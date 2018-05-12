Boise State wins four titles, sets two records at Mountain West Championships

Boise State wrapped up the Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships with four individual champions and two meet records Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis, Calif.
Redshirt sophomore Allie Ostrander broke the meet record in the women's 5,000 meters by nearly 15 seconds. Her time of 15 minutes, 44.11 seconds bested the record of 16:00.16 run by BYU's Whitney McDonald in 2007. It also was the Broncos' sixth title in the event in the past seven seasons.
Earlier in the night, Boise State junior Alexis Fuller out-sprinted Ostrander over the final 100 meters to win the women's 1,500 in 4:20.40, which is a Mountain West Championship meet record. Ostrander took second in 4:20.82, also surpassing the previous record of 4:21.03 set by BYU's Courtney Meldrum in 2001.
In the men's 100, Mountain View High graduate and current Boise State junior Bryce Kirby became the program's first back-to-back winner in the event. Kirby clocked a time of 10.64.
On Friday night, Boise State senior Yusuke Uchikoshi claimed his second consecutive men's 3,000-meter steeplechase title (9:02.36). The native of Saitama-shi, Saitama, Japan, sat in second place for the majority of the race and waited until the last 600 meters to begin his kick, which no one else could match.
The Boise State women finished fourth with 84 points. San Diego State won the women's team title with 120.5 points. The Bronco men totaled 48 points for sixth. Air Force was the men's team champion with 204 points.
Boise State now waits to see how many Broncos qualify for the NCAA West Region Championships scheduled for May 24-26 in Sacramento, Calif.
