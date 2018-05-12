Boise State makes history with Mountain West crown, NCAA Tournament bid

Freshman Gianna Mancha struck out a career-high 10 batters as the Boise State softball team run-ruled New Mexico 10-1 on Saturday morning at Dona Larsen Park.
The victory assured the Broncos (39-14, 17-6) their first Mountain West championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament, which is also a program first.
The 2018 NCAA Division I Softball Championship bracket will be announced at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.
The regional round features a four-team, double-elimination format and runs May 18-20 on 16 campus sites. The 16 winning teams advance to the Super Regionals, May 24-27.
