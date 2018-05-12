Boise State makes history with Mountain West crown, NCAA Tournament bid

SHARE COPY LINK The Boise State softball team beat New Mexico 10-1 on Saturday, May 12 to clinch its first Mountain West championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament, which is also a program first. Rachel Roberts

