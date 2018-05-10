After 22 seasons at the helm, Boise State's longest-tenured coach steps down

In typical Greg Patton fashion, he had the perfect analogy for what happened Thursday.

"I feel like I jumped out of an airplane, and I'm really hoping the parachute opens up," he said.

Patton, the Broncos' men's tennis coach for 22 seasons, resigned from his position and plans to work in the Bronco Athletic Association. Patton was the longest-tenured coach on campus, having led the team from 1993 to 1998, then again from 2003 until this season.

The 65-year-old Patton won 808 matches leading the Broncos, most among active Divison I men's tennis coaches through the 2017-18 season. He took Boise State to 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, won five ITA Region Coach of the Year Awards and was the NCAA Coach of the Year in 1997. In 2013, he was a major force in bringing the Davis Cup to Taco Bell Arena.

A never-ending source of optimism and enthusiasm in the athletic department, Patton has known one thing — coaching. But his deep love for Boise State is almost just as strong as it was for tennis.

"Now I'm getting a chance to truly help a school I believe in," Patton said. "I kind of thought 'I can be an advocate for volleyball or basketball, you name it.' I want to help tennis get a new indoor facility, I want a new scoreboard, things like that.

"They'll bury me in blue and orange. I love this place."

Beck Roghaar, a former player for Patton and the women's head coach since 2011, will take over as Boise State's "Director of Tennis." Recently named Mountain West Coach of the Year, he will continue to coach the women's team and oversee the men for the time being.

"Greg Patton is a legend, plain and simple," Roghaar said in a statement. "The things he has done throughout the course of his career are absolutely jaw dropping, and he's one of the greatest college tennis coaches in the history of the sport."

Since his early days of coaching, Boise State head tennis coach Greg Patton has kept a notebook full of wise sayings, sage thoughts and advice for living — which has to a lot to do with being a good tennis player. Katherine Joneskjones@idahostatesman.com

Patton said a driving force behind his move was men's basketball coach Leon Rice. Earlier this year, the two worked out together and Rice mentioned needing someone like Patton as a fundraiser in the BAA. He even broached the idea with Athletic Director Curt Apsey.

For Patton, it means a little less worrying — about getting an 18-year-old to commit to his school, for his own players to be healthy or stay out of trouble or do well in class. Now, he jokes that he has to put on pants and talk to people his own age for once. It also will allow him to spend more time at home and to follow the coaching career of his son Garrett, an assistant at Cal Poly.

Those reasons were put into perspective a few weeks ago when Patton's brother died. It was his third younger sibling who has died, and Patton felt a more regimented job will help him soak in those family moments a little more, without all the travel and such.

"At this stage of my life, it's truly great to have an opportunity like that," Patton said.

Coaching won't be completely out of Patton's life, as he hopes to continue to coach an American collegiate team in France's Master'U BNP Paribas International Collegiate Team Competition, which has done since 2009.

"Not everyone will remember all the wins, but it's those guys I've coached, that's the best part, and the hardest part of this," Patton said. "It's a little scary, but it's really exciting. I'm fired up."