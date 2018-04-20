Boise State gymnast moonwalks to All-America honor at NCAA meet

Using a routine that included the moonwalk, Boise State gymnast Shani Remme scored a 9.9 on the balance beam Friday at the NCAA Championships at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo., to become a first-team All-American.
The mark was seventh overall and ties Amy Glass (2012) for the highest beam score at the NCAA Championships in program history.
Remme also surpassed the school record she set at nationals last season in the all-around with a score of 39.375, which was good enough for 18th overall. She totaled a 39.3625 last year to finish 19th.
Remme, a junior making her third straight appearance at nationals, added a 9.8125 on floor exercise, a 9.825 on vault and a 9.8375 on uneven bars.
