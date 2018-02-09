Graham DeLaet watches his drive down the second fairway during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C. on April 16, 2017.
Graham DeLaet watches his drive down the second fairway during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C. on April 16, 2017. Stephen B. Morton AP
Graham DeLaet watches his drive down the second fairway during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C. on April 16, 2017. Stephen B. Morton AP

Boise State

Live: Boise State athletics names its first Hall of Fame class in 11 years

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

February 09, 2018 12:38 PM

Boise State has not announced an athletics Hall of Fame class since 2007, but it is dusting off the honor Friday with a new class that will be inducted April 13.

Follow along as the selections are announced by the school. Check out our picks from December.

...

Abigail Ferguson, track and field

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Graham DeLaet, men’s golf

Paul J. Schneider, broadcaster

Eleni Kafourou, track and field

  Comments  