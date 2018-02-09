Live: Boise State athletics names its first Hall of Fame class in 11 years

Boise State has not announced an athletics Hall of Fame class since 2007, but it is dusting off the honor Friday with a new class that will be inducted April 13.
Abigail Ferguson, track and field
The first inductee of the day is here! Ferguson is a 10-time track & field conference champion that earned All-America honors in 1997.
Graham DeLaet, men’s golf
DeLaet won more tournaments than anyone in school history before representing his country (Canada) in the Olympics, the World Cup and the Presidents Cup.
Paul J. Schneider, broadcaster
Schneider called some of the most iconic games in Boise State History as the Voice of the Broncos for 35 years.
Eleni Kafourou, track and field
Kafourou was the first female national champion in school history (long jump, 2009) and a two-time All-American.
