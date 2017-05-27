Allie Ostrander, Clare O’Brien qualify for NCAA Championships at 5,000 meters

Allie Ostrander locked up her second entry with a second-place finish in the 5,000 meters (16 minutes, 25 seconds), and Clare O’Brien nabbed the last qualifying spot (16:41.62) in the same event Saturday at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships.
O’Brien (5,000), Sadi Henderson (800) and Ostrander (3,000-meter steeplechase) will represent the Broncos at the NCAA Outdoor National Championships in Eugene, Ore., beginning June 7.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO TRACK AND FIELD: Molly Vitale-Sullivan led the Yotes at the NAIA Outdoor Championships in Gulf Shores, Ala., with her second All-America honor, placing third in the 5,000 meters (17:38.98 seconds). She was one of four top-10 finishers. On the men’s side, Billy Godfrey earned his second-straight All-America, placing third and setting a school record in the 3000-meter steeplechase (9:17.11).
NORTHWEST NAZARENE TRACK AND FIELD: Ellie Logan, who missed a long stretch of the season due to a stress fracture playing on the Crusaders basketball team, finished 15th in the javelin at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships at Bradenton, Fla. Logan, a first-team All-American last season, threw 134 feet, 11 inches.
