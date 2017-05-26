Boise State

May 26, 2017 11:28 PM

Boise State’s Allie Ostrander, Sadi Henderson qualify for NCAA Outdoor Championships

By Ryan Horlen

rhorlen@idahostatesman.com

Austin, Texas

Boise State’s Allie Ostrander and Sadi Henderson punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships next month in Eugene, Ore.

Ostrander clocked the first time of the day (10 minutes, .02 seconds) in the 3,000 meter steeplechase, extending a five-year streak of BSU women making nationals in the event.

Henderson broke her school record in the 800 meters (2:03.91), second fastest on the day.

On the men’s side, Dusty Fisher ran a 20.91 in the 200 meters, securing a spot in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

COLLEGE OF IDAHO TRACK AND FIELD: Juston Lindsley became the first Yotes thrower to earn All-America honors, placing fifth in the discus at the NAIA Outdoor Championships in Gulf Shores, Ala. He broke the school record, throwing 169 feet, 1  3/4 inches.

