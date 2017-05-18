Boise State softball falls in National Invitational regional title game

The Broncos committed three errors during a crucial five-run fourth inning from Weber State, and Boise State’s season ended with a 8-0 five-inning loss in the deciding game of the Ogden Regional of the National Invitational Softball Championship.
Boise State managed to get two runners on base several times but couldn’t make the most of it.
Izzy Serrano had two of the team’s four hits.
The Broncos forced a winner-take-all with the Wildcats with a 5-1 win Thursday morning. BSU’s 33 wins ties the second best total in program history.
BSU TRACK AND FIELD: The Broncos are sending 14 athletes (seven men, seven women) to compete at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships later this month. The athletes will compete in 17 events, with Allie Ostrander (3,000 meter steeplechase and 5,000 meters), Alexandru Terpezan (100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100 relay), Fernando Martinez (400 meter hurdles, 4x100), Bryce Kirby (Mountain View High; 100 meters, 4x100) and Dusty Fisher (200 meters, 4x100) doing extra events.
